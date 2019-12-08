Beyond the blog
Doors Of Southern India: A journey with Tata Pravesh
We travel to learn and sometimes, unlearn. We travel to open the doors to the unknown and cherish the known. There are explorations that we undertake to know a region well, to get acquainted with a different culture, to meet people, to gorge on delectable food. Then there are explorations…
Reasons to love Myanmar
The clouds cleared as I peered outside the plane window, revealing patches of green. Golden stupas stand tall, scattered intermittently in the green mesh. I have travelled to Myanmar in a lush green morning of the year 1104. Aerial view of Mandalay “Welcome to the land of Golden pagoda”, the foreigner…
A meditative trek to Tiger’s Nest Monastery, Bhutan
My mind knows I can’t do it. It’s an arduous trek. With poor stamina levels and a sorrowful state of health, I try to convince myself that it is perfectly okay if I don’t attempt the six hour treacherous journey. Tiger’s Nest Trek Base But of course there is a…