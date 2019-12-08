Beyond the blog

Doors Of Southern India: A journey with Tata Pravesh

We travel to learn and sometimes, unlearn. We travel to open the doors to the unknown and cherish the known. There are explorations that we undertake to know a region well, to get acquainted with a different culture, to meet people, to gorge on delectable food. Then there are explorations…

Reasons to love Myanmar

The clouds cleared as I peered outside the plane window, revealing patches of green. Golden stupas stand tall, scattered intermittently in the green mesh. I have travelled to Myanmar in a lush green morning of the year 1104. Aerial view of Mandalay “Welcome to the land of Golden pagoda”,  the foreigner…

A meditative trek to Tiger’s Nest Monastery, Bhutan

My mind knows I can’t do it. It’s an arduous trek. With poor stamina levels and a sorrowful state of health, I try to convince myself that it is perfectly okay if I don’t attempt the six hour treacherous journey. Tiger’s Nest Trek Base But of course there is a…

Living the Maldivian dream at Mövenpick Kuredhivaru

Posted on by Divsi by

"Is this for real?", I think, when I walk over the Indian Ocean in my room at Mövenpick Kuredhivaru in Maldives. I look at umpteen fishes wading joyfully in the…
Shopping in Portugal : Best Things to Buy

Posted on by Divsi by

In Lisbon, Portugal on Day 1: “Let me get a feel of Lisbon city before I actually start my shopping in Portugal” me talking to myself. Ten minutes later: Walks…
Sarahan and it’s Hidden Valley Of Flowers

Posted on by Divsi by

I look at the path to the pheasantry in Sarahan skeptically. "Are the birds in cages? "I ask Doreen with a heavy heart as I get out of the vehicle.…
Athens Food walk with Greeking.me

Posted on by Divsi by

You can truly delve deeper into a place when you dive into it’s local food and markets. I have been collecting these local flavours, scents, fragrances during my culinary travels,…
Exploring Milos Island in Greece with Polco Sailing

Posted on by Divsi by

“Jump!” I plunged into the teal coloured, crystal clear waters of the Aegean Sea. Bubbles, gasps and struggles to keep afloat followed. But I was close to the Polco boat…
Barsey Rhododendron Trek in West Sikkim

Posted on by Divsi by

It was pouring non stop. The wind mercilessly lashing on the tents. I tossed in my sleeping bag, rather uncomfortably waiting for the rain to stop but the rain gods…
Rediscovering Kochi with Neemrana Towerhouse

Posted on by Divsi by

The calm was infectious. Sunlight streamed into my room through the blue and white curtains veiling the elegant window. As I tiptoed out of my room barefooted, the wooden floor creaked a…
Upcoming Travel trends for the year 2019

Posted on by Divsi by

2019 is round the corner and like every year, travel is evolving at a rate not so proportional to your follower count on Instagram. The world is opening up, technology…
A Heritage walk inside the CSMT (Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus) Mumbai

Posted on by Divsi by

Sunlight poured in through the sandstone arches, falling on the vintage Minton flooring with geometrical patterns in the quiet corridors. I am standing in one of the most photographed structures in…
